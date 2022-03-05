Houston, MN Author Publishes Poetry for the "Older Crowd"
March 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoems for the Older Crowd: The Terminally Mature, a new book by James Little, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In his tribute to the older crowd, James Little's collection of brutally honest poetry does not sugarcoat the "golden years." Instead, Little portrays the life of a person growing older through a lens of acceptance and a peace at a life well lived. Written for the older generation, the poems are meant to provide a sense of community amongst the older crowd, reaffirming their value to society, durability to weather all they have in life, and to be proud of how far they have come.
About the Author
James Little was born in a tiny town in Southeastern Minnesota. After attending a liberal arts college, he earned his BA in art and went on to teach for twenty-five years in the public schools of Minnesota. After the death of his only child to suicide at age eighteen, Little suffered from severe depression, leading him towards hospitalization. He recovered, carved his own tombstone, and now spends his retirement writing and creating oil paintings.
Little has been married to his high school sweetheart for over fifty years. Now at seventy-three, he feels his life has just begun.
Poems for the Older Crowd: The Terminally Mature is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7033-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poems-for-the-older-crowd-the-terminally-mature/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us