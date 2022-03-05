Loveland, CO Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
March 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoetic Voices of the Holocaust, a new book by Jeffrey I. Hiller, has been released by RoseDog Books.
When author Jeffrey I. Hiller was eight years old, he saw his grandmother looking at an older picture of her immediate family. Suddenly, she began to cry. She pointed a finger at her two brothers and said, "Hitler burned them."
Poetic Voices of the Holocaust is the result of Hiller's passion on the subject and many years of diving through information to access all he could. The poems within are relevant to this day. Innocent people continue to be murdered, and we must speak out to condemn systematic racism wherever and whenever people are oppressed. These unique and heartbreaking poems shed light on the experience for millions of people from 1933 – 1945.
About the Author
Jeffrey I. Hiller was born in Chicago in the 1950's. He was raised in a happy Jewish family with his parents, two sisters, and grandmother, Lena Benowitz, in the village of Skokie, Illinois. Skokie was known for having a large Jewish community along with many Holocaust survivors. Mr. Hiller earned his B.A. in English from Southern Illinois University. He had a long career helping others in the social services field. Jeff worked many years with adults and children who had intellectual disabilities. He also held the position of Child Protective Investigator, and he protected kids that were abused and neglected.
Poetic Voices of the Holocaust is a 444-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7857-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poetic-voices-of-the-holocaust/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/poetic-voices-of-the-holocaust/
