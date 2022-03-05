Lebanon, CT Author Publishes Collection of Short Stories
March 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBad-Ass Bitches, a new book by Nicole Michele, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bad-Ass Bitches is a collection of short stories about ten women who navigate their lives through painful divorces and breakups while struggling to maintain a stable environment for their children. These women are the epitome of strength and goodness - giving their all for the well-being of their families while ignoring their own self-care. Not only do they succeed in overcoming physical abuse, narcissism, and adultery, but they create their own happy endings, all by themselves. These warriors are role models for all women who struggle at the hands of undeserving men. They are bad-ass bitches!
About the Author
Nicole Michele is a sixth-grade Language Arts teacher with a passion for writing stories. She serves on her town's Board of Education, is a Lion's Club member, and owns her own cookie business. She enjoys baking, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Nicole lives with her two boys, a dog, a cat, and an abundance of chickens.
Bad-Ass Bitches is a 220-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7164-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/bad-ass-bitches/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/bad-ass-bitches/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
