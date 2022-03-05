Laporte, MN Author Publishes Frosty Fiction Novel
March 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrozen Mayhem, a new book by Jessica Bartos, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Would anyone want to go to Antarctica for the government without first knowing all the facts? Or would you go because you need a break from your everyday life, that it would be an adventure?
Follow along with a group of professors, doctors in different areas of studies, and people with the government as they go to Antarctica and find more than they bargained for. Readers should be able to get lost in the story and make them feel that they are actually part of the group, as they go on this adventure into the cold and ice.
About the Author
Jessica Bartos lives at home with her husband, three children, and hybrid wolf dogs. She likes to read, write, and look up at the night sky and imagine how her next book should play out.
Frozen Mayhem is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 78-1-6366-1189-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/frozen-mayhem/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/frozen-mayhem/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
