Sandusky, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
March 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAdventures of Xango James, a new book by Phaza Marie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Adventures of Xango James is about a Pit Bull named Xango and how he loses his best friend Louie in a dog park. This story shows how lovable dogs can be, and that if you need help, it's okay to ask for it. This tells the story of a lovable Pit Bull, an often unfairly maligned breed. Hopefully, readers will find that Pit Bulls aren't as bad as people say or what society shows us. All the author knows is that her Pit Bull loves to play, go outside, go for walks, enjoys eating and sleeping, hug, and kisses. Hopefully, this book and future books show this message.
About the Author
Phaza Tucker's hobbies are taking her dogs to the trails or dog parks, drawing, writing, and reading. Her special interests are listening to music and drawing. She comes from a loving family, a big family at that. Even though she's the only child on her mom's side, Phaza has many great aunts and uncles. Phaza's professional information comes straight from home. Tucker actually does have a Pit Bull named Xango James, and he's just as curious and loving as depicted in the book.
Adventures of Xango James is a 36-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1162-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/adventures-of-xango-james/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/adventures-of-xango-james/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
