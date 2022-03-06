Pittston, PA Author Publishes Political Book
March 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMake America Central Again: A Common Sense, Third Party Approach To Taking Back Our Country, a new book by Matthew Burdett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For decades, the two party American political system has become outdated! With the Democratic and Republican parties deteriorating, Matthew Burdett shows us how a strong 3rd party can tackle today's issues. Using his knowledge of history and current events, Burdett uses examples to show what steps can be taken to achieve a strong alternative to today's failing political landscape.
About the Author
Matthew Burdett is a self-employed small business owner with a 14-year old daughter Madelyn. Burdett is also the lead announcer for the Cavalcade of Bands Marching Band Circuit and was a sportswriter for 6 years with the Citizens' Voice newspaper in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Burdett enjoys amusement park trips, bowling and studying history.
Make America Central Again: A Common Sense, Third Party Approach To Taking Back Our Country is a 352-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7196-1 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/make-america-central-again/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us