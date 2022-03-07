Butuan City, Philippines Author Publishes Book on Early Retirement from the Government
March 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsReadiness and Intention to Early Retirement among Government Employees in Butuan City, a new book by Dr. Pilar Matos Bulawin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Readiness and Intention to Early Retirement among Government Employees in Butuan City is a scrupulous research book, that dives into the actual logistics and probabilities of an early retirement plan among government employees in Butuan City. Throughout this study, every angle, voice, and possibility are considered when looking at the attainability of an early retirement plan as a government worker in Butuan City. Each variable is considered. A researcher-made tool was used to gather the quantitative data. Series of focus group discussions were conducted to elicit information for qualitative data. The care and professionalism put into the study behind Readiness and Intention to Early Retirement among Government Employees in Butuan City are palpable through each page.
About the Author
Dr. Pilar Matos Bulawin, Doctor of Public Administration, who graduated from Southwestern University, Cebu City, Philippines. She is a Licensed Real Estate Broker, Real Estate Appraiser and a Financial Advisor. She was employed as a government employee with the position of Human Resource Management Officer III of Pag-IBIG FUND Butuan Branch Office for 23 years. Chosen as the 2009 Most Outstanding Human Resource Management Practitioner by the Civil Service Commission, Caraga Region.
The study of Readiness and Intention to Early Retirement among Government Employees in Butuan City was presented in the 2014 World Conference in Public Administration held in Daegu, South Korea conducted by Korean Association of Public Administration. The paper garnered 2nd place Best Paper in Business and Governance category during the 6th Taiwan-Philippines International Academe Conference in Cebu City last February 4, 2014. Likewise, chosen as one of the podium presenters during the 5th Asian Association on Public Administration International Conference in Cebu City.
She is the owner of Hedgehomes Realty and Brokerage that offers quality service to clients that provide tailored-fit solutions and give financial literacy on investment of properties and insurance coverage to protect assets. Learning entrepreneurial skills and accepting the challenges along the way of creating business assets is paving the way to financial independence. Worthy to note that academic and professional education greatly help on the quest for financial education when a person courageously journey from her comfort zone to value the significance of one's person to the lives of other people.
Readiness and Intention to Early Retirement among Government Employees in Butuan City is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1139-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/readiness-and-intention-to-early-retirement-among-government-employees-in-butuan-city/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us