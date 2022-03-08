Langhorne, PA Author Publishes Children's Book for Kids Who Have Lost a Limb
March 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCrikey, You Lost Your Foot!, a new book by Deborah Ann Fisher, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A young kangaroo loses his foot in an accident and must learn to get along without it with the help of his family and best friend.
With the help of a sweet story, colorful characters, and a touch of humor, Crikey, You Lost Your Foot! may help young children deal with limb loss, may teach them it's not the end of the world, and show them they can learn to use a prosthetic limb/s to lead a normal and successful life.
Crikey, You Lost Your Foot! is a 52-page hardcover with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1412-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/crikey-you-lost-your-foot/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
