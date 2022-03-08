Fresno, CA Author Publishes Self-Improvement Memoir
March 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFarewell to Welfare: Finding My Strength in Self-Reliance, a new book by Cheri Patterson, RN, BSN, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Cheri believes there are two kinds of people in this world: those who do and those who wish they could. She finds herself in the former category. Farewell to Welfare is her story of breaking her family's cycle of depending on the government to live. Through this book, she hopes to inspire others to apply the lessons she learned to their own lives. She believes if she could achieve this then anyone can.
Farewell to Welfare: Finding My Strength in Self-Reliance is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardback $27.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1457-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/farewell-to-welfare/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/farewell-to-welfare/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us