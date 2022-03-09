Battle Creek, MI Author Publishes Education Book
March 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Guidebook for Advanced Composition and Textual Analysis, a new book by Dr. John C. Rasmussen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Guidebook was designed with the non-traditional student in mind. It addresses the needs of those students returning to college after being out of school for some time as a result of raising a family, work, military, or other break from the traditional four-year pattern.
The Guidebook begins with basic composition skills and then builds on them to lead students to graduate level effectiveness. Students will discover advanced composition skills are really basic skills that pay attention to additional considerations of composition. Because each consideration is a step to the next, students will find the road to advanced composition manageable and obtainable.
Dr. John C. Rasmussen retired as Professor of English from The Robert B. Miller College in Battle Creek, Michigan in 2016. He has taught at Western Michigan University in the Graduate Department of Education, consulted for Michigan Schools in the Middle as an Academic and Literacy Coach, and was a classroom teacher, principal, and English curriculum coordinator in the Battle Creek Public Schools.
A Guidebook for Advanced Composition and Textual Analysis is a 115-page hardcover with a retail price of $39.00 (eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7095-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-guidebook-for-advanced-composition-and-textual-analysis/
