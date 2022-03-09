Simi Valley, CA Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
March 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Once Was Lost, a new book by Monica (Granado) Ferguson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is about the many miracles that God has chosen to place in Monica's life to show her his love and redeeming power. Her prayer is that all who read it will see that there is always hope, no matter what you have done or what has been done to you.
There is hope in Christ.
About the Author
Monica (Granado) Ferguson has three sons and two grandsons with more to come, God willing. She has worked in the health insurance industry for 20 years now and has been attending Shepherd of the Hills for 18 years, also volunteering her time there. Monica also worked in the Children's Ministry for 9 of those years, then was a greeter and usher, and also worked with the Middle and High School Ministries. She loves working with kids, and she loves her church.
I Once Was Lost is a 268-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7261-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-once-was-lost/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
