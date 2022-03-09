Indianapolis, IN Author Publishes Children's Book
March 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Mouse and The Blue Jay, a new book by A.B. Lane, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There's a volcano erupting in the forest, but is Blue Jay the only one around who notices? In his efforts to warn the others of the danger, he encounters Mouse, who denies that the eruption even exists at all. Over the course of their argument, others gather, and sides form: those who believe the eruption exists and those who don't. Mirroring the morality tales of Aesop's fables, The Mouse and The Blue Jay explores the idea that sometimes it's okay to admit when you're wrong, especially when what you're denying is such a clear and present danger.
A.B. Lane is the mother of two children and is engaged to the love of her life. Her hobbies include poetry, painting, and video gaming. She currently suffers from undiagnosed medical issues that affect her physical ability, and because of this, she plans to use some of the proceeds from The Mouse and the Blue Jay to regularly donate to women's health. Check out the author online at https://www.tiktok.com/@a.b.lanebooksandpoetry.
The Mouse and The Blue Jay is a 44-page hardcover with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7212-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-mouse-and-the-blue-jay/
