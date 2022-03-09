Detroit, MI Author Publishes Children's Book
March 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSpectrum Heroes, a new book by Alima H.S. Nance, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Traveling through portals, the Spectrum Heroes' purpose is to help autistic children everywhere learn how to fit in with others. They also teach other kids about autism to erase bullying.
Autism is a superpower when it relates to kids on the spectrum, and that is the purpose behind this story, providing children on the spectrum to find the positive and boost their confidence and self-esteem. If the Spectrum Heroes story can help even one child understand autism and be more empathetic to children on the spectrum, then it would all be worth it!
About the Author
Alima H.S. Nance has always enjoyed writing, ever since her childhood, and has even competed in many writing contests and has won a few awards. Having a child of her own who is on the autism spectrum makes Spectrum Heroes all the more special and uplifting.
Spectrum Heroes is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64913-020-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/spectrum-heroes/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/spectrum-heroes/
