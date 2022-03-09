Carnegie, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLouie, the Big Blue Goose, a new book by Alexander Wuchevich, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Louie is a goose who was born blue and very big, much larger than the other geese his age. Because he was different, the other geese did not bother with him which made Louie very sad.
The day comes where all the geese fly to the USA, as they do each year. When a young goose breaks his wind during landing, Louie volunteers himself to fly the little one on his back to see a doctor. There is a valuable lesson for all children - and adults - in Louie's story: Never judge others by their appearances for we do not know their heart.
About the Author
Alexander Wuchevich began writing after his retirement at age 68. His 14-year-old granddaughter encouraged him to write children's stories when he and his wife would babysit. He started writing the stories out and never seemed to quit. He enjoys speaking with other writers and finds the writing process exciting. Wuchevich enjoys writing wholesome, Christian stories. He hopes his children and grandchildren will enjoy his books.
Louie, the Big Blue Goose is a 20-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0360-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com
