Maryville, TN Author Publishes Fantasy Adventure Novel
March 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Me in Me, a new book by D. Kay, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As Malachi questions his identity and purpose, he leaves his idyllic island, but soon a terrible storm leaves him lost in a world that gives him little direction. To traverse his way back home, Malachi embarks on a journey which brings faithful friends, exuberant joy, and a battle with a dragon-and with his own fears.
Follow Malachi's adventures as he discovers that, no matter the circumstances, he must stay true to his inner self to keep hope alive.
About the Author
The Me in Me is a message of encouragement for anyone who seeks to find themselves. The story reminds readers to become the best person they can be and not to let life's disappointments discourage them from making a difference in this world.
The Me in Me is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4303-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-me-in-me/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
