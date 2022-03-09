Drums, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWalking on the Clouds, a new book by S. Young-Dion, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A bedtime story for children to unwind at the end of the day, this book is aimed to trigger a child's imagination. S. Young-Dion provides a fun view of how one child perceives life in the heavens above.
About the Author
S. Young-Dion is the mother of three children and grandmother to two children. She taught religious education for six years and is currently involved in pre-k ministry at her church. Young-Dion enjoys reading her bible, taking part in bible studies, and strengthening her relationship with the Lord.
Walking on the Clouds is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (hardback $23.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7299-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/walking-on-the-clouds/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/walking-on-the-clouds/
