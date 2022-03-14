Award-Winning Novel Set in Kenya Exposes Intrigue and Corruption

Thehas recognizedbyin the category of General Fiction as a Distinguished Favorite (Silver Award). This is the seventh award for the novel and the fourteenth for the author in the last two years. The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers, and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.Inspired by real events but fictionalized to protect the guilty, Harry Harambee's Kenyan Sundowner unfolds the story of a lonely, widowed, middle-aged American expat from Los Angeles who seeks solace and good times in a resort town on the white-sand beaches of the Indian Ocean. The author explains, "Sex tourism is how it starts, but geopolitical intrigue is how it ends."Kenyan national elections will take place later this year in August., Editorial Writer forandin Nairobi, speaks truth to corrupt power when he observes: "Harry Harambee's Kenyan Sundowner is a captivating, witty read that explores the sociopolitical climate in Kenya in an honest way that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. This is a clear and compelling outlook that realistically paints Kenya while exploring glaring issues that are a bane to the country. When Harry decides to stop being a bystander who lets other people decide his fate, it's noteworthy. This can be equated to Kenyans finally deciding to take responsibility rather than just going with the flow, waiting for decisions that affect their lives to be made for them. And it can be done without selling one's soul in the process and leave a legacy and a better country worthy of its name."Since its publication in June of last year, Harry Harambee's Kenyan Sundowner has also won six other awards in prestigious book competitions: Florida Authors and Publishers Association (Bronze) in Adult Fiction, National Association of Book Entrepreneurs (NABE) Best in Literary Fiction, New York City Big Book Award (Silver), Royal Dragonfly Honorable Mention, Best Indies Top Shelf 100, and the IRWIN Award for Best Literary Fiction from the Book Publicists of Southern California.In 2022, the Independent Press Awards had entries worldwide. Authors and publishers from countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, Puerto Rico, and Switzerland participated."We are proud to announce the winners and distinguished favorites in our annual 2022 Independent Press Award. This year included an array of quality and diverse independent books," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. "It's crystal clear that independent publishing is pushing on every corner of the earth with great content. We are thrilled to be highlighting key titles representing global independent publishing."For more information please visit independentpressaward.com, and to see this year's list of IPA Winners and Distinguished Favorites, please visit the website pages:2022 WINNERS:2022 DISTINGUISHED FAVORITES:#IndependentPressAward #2022IPAis also the author of the award-winningseries. Harry Harambee's Kenyan Sundower is published in both paperback and ebook formats by LaPuerta Books and Media and available from booksellers worldwide.