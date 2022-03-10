North Bend, WA Author Publishes Science Fiction Detective Stories
Martian Red Blood - and – Lunar Labyrinth, a new book by David S. Moore, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jason Furbach of the Boston Police Department is asked to investigate an auto accident resulting in the death of the CEO of an interplanetary shipping company. But his investigation soon leads to the first manned base on Mars where a murder has taken place— and the two deaths appear to be related.
An astronaut dies on Moon Base One and FBI detective Jason Furbach is sent to the Moon to investigate. But he soon learns that his wife and children back on Earth will be killed unless he lies about what he has discovered.
About the Author
David S. Moore graduated from the University of Washington, B.S. 1971. He taught math and programming at the high school level for several years before leaving teaching to work in computer programming. He retired in 2020 after more than 30 years in the software industry and is now concentrating on writing. Moore has been married since 1993 and has two adult children.
For more on the author visit: https://david-seldon-moore.blog/.
Martian Red Blood - and – Lunar Labyrinth is a 248-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7056-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/martian-red-blood-and-lunar-labyrinth/
