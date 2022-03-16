Lingoda reports 65% increase in French learners since 2020 / Celebrating French Language Day on March 20
March 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsMIAMI, March 16, 2022 - Learning French as a foreign language is still immensely popular around the world. Lingoda, the popular online language school, has observed an increase of 65% in French students on its platform since October 2020. And with March 20 marking the United Nation's annual French Language Day, Lingoda is joining in to celebrate the French language, multilingualism and cultural diversity.
Today, French is an official language in 29 different countries and spoken fluently by about 235 million people. It's also a working language of major international organizations like the UN, the International Red Cross and the European Union and the 3rd most-used language on the internet after English and German.
And recently with movie and series streaming platforms such as Netflix producing original French-focused series like the global hits "Lupin" and "Emily in Paris", there has even been an increased interest in people wanting to learn French as a foreign language.
After the first season of "Emily in Paris" came out in October 2020, Lingoda witnessed a 40% increase in French students up to March 2021. After the second season in December 2021 to February 2022, there was a solid increase of 18,8% in new French learners on the Lingoda platform.
The two seasons of the popular French-language Netflix series "Lupin" had a similar effect. The first season from Jan 2021 saw an increase of 11% until March 2021. The second season in June 2021 brought in 2,4% more French students to the online language learning platform.
"Every time a new series or a season of a popular French-focused series comes out, we observe an elevated interest in our French language courses," said Javier Santana, Head of Digital Education at Lingoda, the top online language school in Europe. "Movies and series are a great starting point to getting that spark and wanting to learn a new language. But learning from movies is a rather passive experience. Scientific evidence shows that the most efficient way to learn a language is to actively speak as much as possible. Building a habit of speaking with live teachers and having that human connection makes a big difference," he adds.
Celebrating French Language Day also falls perfectly in line with Lingoda's mission to build bridges around the world through language learning, calling attention to the benefits of multilingualism and multiculturalism. Lingoda's mission goes even further to say that by speaking someone's language you learn about them, their culture and their ideas. Breaking down the language barrier bridges cultural differences, fosters a world of inclusion and is a first step in helping to address humanity's challenges.
"Our language teachers for French - and also for our other languages Spanish, German and English - are located all over the world. Our lessons also focus on teaching French as it's really spoken (idiomatic expressions, colloquialisms, etc.) and share insights into local cultures," noted Santana.
To honor French Language Day on March 20 and to get started with your French courses, you can join Lingoda here. And soon enough, you will be able to follow Lupin and Emily in Paris without subtitles.
ABOUT LINGODA
Lingoda is one of the top online language schools. Founded in Berlin, Germany in 2013, we provide convenient and accessible online language courses in German, English, Business English, Spanish and French to over 100,000 students worldwide. Our private and small group classes are taught by over 1,500 qualified, native-speaking teachers. With almost 550,000 classes available per year and accessible 24/7, our mission is to empower even the busiest people to master a language and unlock their potential - at any time, from anywhere. Visit www.lingoda.com for additional information.
