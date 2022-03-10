Rio Rancho, NM Therapist and Author Publishes Children's Book
March 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOh, to Be a Tree!, a new book by Nancy D. Markus, CHt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Oh, to Be a Tree! is a story about finding joy, purpose, and pride in who you are. Oh, to Be a Tree! gives children the experience of being both the child and the tree – a way to recognize and appreciate their own unique gifts from both perspectives.
About the Author
Author Nancy D. Markus is a Clinical Hypnotherapist (CHt), Certified NeuroMuscular Therapist (CNMT), and a 15-year USAF veteran. Time and again, Nancy has witnessed how powerful a positive mindset is for success. She has watched people from all walks of life enjoy success when they have good self-esteem and a positive outlook. Nancy has experienced these benefits in her life as well, and believes that building strong self-esteem, learning emotional intelligence, and growing healthy relationships are the keys to living a successful life. She helps people of all ages get in touch with who they are at their core, and then move forward with passion and appreciation into the life they choose.
Oh, to Be a Tree! is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardback $23.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2004-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/oh-to-be-a-tree/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/oh-to-be-a-tree/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us