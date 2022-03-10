Lone Jack, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
March 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHolidays in Trees: Home Sweet Home, a new book by Cammy Marble, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Cammy Marble grew up on a farm and in the woods listening to what God and Nature had to say. She currently lives on a two-acre property in Missouri with her husband, Ken, and their young granddaughter. A graduate of the University of Central Missouri, Cammy has been a homeschooler and tutor for twenty years. She enjoys teaching, gardening, drawing, and volunteering, and she plays several musical instruments.
The Holidays in Trees series came to Cammy in a vivid, nighttime dream. The creativity and humor in her artwork and writing are a reflection of her approach to life.
Follow the author online on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Cammy-Marble-the-Author-106009975306641/
Holidays in Trees: Home Sweet Home is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7189-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/holidays-in-trees/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us