Brandon, VT Retired Art Teacher and Author Publishes Collection of Works
March 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFlying Below the Radar: Poems & Drawings, a new book by Jim Samler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Flying Below the Radar: Poems & Drawings is a collection of drawings and poems Jim Samler has created that have a particular point of view that is very unique, and many readers will find them interesting and will laugh along with him. The original drawings and original poetry complement each other and may have a fresh point of view with a slice of humor. Laugh along with Jim and enjoy his drawings and poems!
About the Author
Jim Samler was a high school teacher in the community where he lived for many years and is thankful to work with many talented people over the years. His hobbies are most outdoor sports (winter and summer), skiing, hiking, biking, kiteboarding, tennis, and gardening. He also enjoys art and poetry and has had his artwork displayed in many galleries in New England.
Flying Below the Radar: Poems & Drawings is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7155-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/flying-below-the-radar/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/flying-below-the-radar-poems-drawings/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us