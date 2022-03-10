Vero Beach, FL Author Publishes Romance Novel
March 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsToo Good to Be True, a new book by A. D. Stewart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Vashti Beckford is tired of her day-to-day routine and makes the choice to start over in a new state. Now in New York City, she meets Jerome Williams, and they begin a whirlwind romance that seems almost too good to be true. In the middle of her fairy-tale ending, she finds herself in a compromising situation with a toxic ex who threatens to ruin everything.
Too Good to Be True is a hard look at the moralities in life; not everything is so black and white, and some actions have devastating consequences. But with challenge comes a silver lining; with each small step forward, there is growth and change, urging people to become the best versions of themselves. Vashti's journey through each challenge fills her with despair but a longing and hope to move forward, and find her happily ever after may exist. It just may take a little bit of heartbreak to get there.
About the Author
A.D. Stewart is a woman of faith and a long-time member of a UPC church. She has loved reading and writing since she was a child and even published some works in junior high school. Now she works as a Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine and currently practices in Florida. She enjoys reading, the occasional outdoor adventure such as canoeing, biking, and exploring Florida's natural springs. She loves music and art as well as visiting museums. Stewart is of Jamaican descent and comes from a rather large family. She is the second of six children, four brothers and a sister, all of whom she is very close with.
Too Good to Be True is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4387-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/too-good-to-be-true/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/too-good-to-be-true/
