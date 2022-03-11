Nashville, TN Author Publishes Suspenseful Fiction Novel
March 11, 2022
Invasions of Eden, a new book by Will Whetsell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With the emergence of a baffling and deadly neurological illness in a hospital in Atlanta, 39-year old Cassandra Garriman, a brilliant, ambitious and strong-willed medical doctor, traces the mysterious disease back to a deserted island off the coast of South Carolina. She uncovers its alarming potential, though neither infectious nor contagious, to spark a regional or even a national health threat as well as bioterrorism, international espionage and geopolitical turmoil. What is it? How did it get to the island or the hospital in Atlanta? It must be stopped! It's her fight to win.
About the Author
Will Whetsell, a native of South Carolina, is a neurologist and neuropathologist living in Nashville, Tennessee.
Invasions of Eden is a 378-page paperback with a retail price of $21.95 (eBook $16.95). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4074-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/invasions-of-eden/
