UFO CON 2022 The San Francisco Bay Area UFO Conference
March 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUFO CON 2022 - A UFO CONFERENCE LIKE NO OTHER!
The 11th UFO CON will take place MARCH 25-26-27, 2022 in South San Francisco, California at the Doubletree by Hilton, 475 So. Airport Blvd., So. San Francisco, CA. Tickets are $100 for the weekend through MARCH 17 purchased online; $150 MARCH 18 / at the Door.
UFO CON kicks off Friday at 6pm with Dave Scott, owner and host of Spaced Out Radio, BC Canada, presentation "EXPERIENCERS: The Forgotten Souls of UFOlogy" after, Steve Stockton, will present "Missing Persons in National Parks and Forests - The UFO Connection".
Saturday and Sunday speakers begin at 9am. UFO CON only presents one speaker at a time, so you don't have to worry about missing a presentation. UFO CON 2022 is an educational, presentation focused, symposium style, intimate conference of only 300 seats.
Saturday evening Dave Scott of "Spaced Out Radio" hosts the "Liar, Liar" Game Show followed by the musical singing group "Wings Over The Desert"; who performs the Beatles, 70's Rock and Roll, and Standards from the 40's through the 60's. Our late night movie will be the recently released, EXTRAORDINARY: Revelations.
OUR SPEAKERS: Don Cain, Preston Dennett, Matthew Deroun, Nora Funk, Katie Griboski, Nadi Hana, Paul Hynek, Miesha Johnston, Dr. Stanley Krippner, Geraldine Orozco, Michael Orrell, Jesus Payan, Jr., Dave Scott, Alan Steinfeld, Steve Stockton, and Lynn Wallington.
UFO CON 2020 ACTIVITIES: Movie screening of EXTRAORDINARY: Revelations; "Liar, Lair" Game Show; musical entertainment by "Wings Over The Desert"; 16 Speakers; Experiencer Groups; Vendor Area.
IMPORTANT: MAKE YOUR HOTEL RESERVATIONS as soon as possible! The cut of date for the discounted room rate is MARCH 18.
Purchase your tickets now - this event will sell out soon!
UFO CON 2022 is NorCal's "Must Attend" UFOlogy Event!
For more infornation and to view schedule visit: https://UFOCON2022.com
