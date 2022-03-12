Port Ewen, NY Author Publishes Romance Novel
March 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTwice Forgiven, a new book by John Mincarelli, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After all the stories that Irene Landis has heard about Italian men, the last thing she wants on her first visit to Florence in the spring of 1966 is to have anything to do with any of them. Yet after a violent confrontation with a young Italian man on the platform at the Santa Maria Novella station, Irene becomes embroiled in a series of encounters that will rock her relationship with her daughter, threaten her marriage of twenty years, and force her to question long held convictions about life and love.
About the Author
John Mincarelli received a BA degree in English Literature from Wagner College and an MA in Museum Studies from New York University. During his many years in the fashion industry, he has been a buyer for Barney's and Lord & Taylor as well as an executive with Giorgio Armani and a feature editor for Menswear Magazine. He has also served as a Professor of Fashion Merchandising at Fashion Institute of Technology, NY, Marist College, NY, and Polimoda, Florence, Italy.
When he is not traveling throughout Europe in pursuit of art and music, he resides in the Hudson Valley, where the cultural offerings are as abundant as the apples in its orchards each autumn.
Twice Forgiven is a 172-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7049-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/twice-forgiven/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/twice-forgiven/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us