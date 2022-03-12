Westchester, NY Author Publishes Humorous Pet Story
March 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Book of Lulu, a new book by Debra Lee, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Book of Lulu is dedicated to the biker cat lover who appreciates humor and wisdom. It started with a whisper in Debra Lee's ear while driving home, nudging her to the animal shelter. The shelter was closing, and the building condemned. Only a small shed with a sick dog, a pregnant cat, and a cat named Lulu remained. She just needed to rescue a cat. Little did Debra know; Lulu would rescue her. She took Lulu home that day, and the journey began.
The Book of Lulu is a story of diving deep into the soul where the whispers live. A story of acceptance, letting go, and moving on.
Learn more about the book and author on:
Instagram: @the_book_of_lulu
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/debra-lee-
About the Author
Debra Lee is an artist, yoga instructor, and a reiki healer. She was inspired to paint pictures of her cat Lulu riding motorcycles. After painting thirteen paintings, a story evolved, and The Book of Lulu became real. Debra lives in Westchester, New York.
The Book of Lulu is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7804-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-book-of-lulu/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-book-of-lulu/
