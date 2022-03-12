Stockton, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHandle With Care, a new book by R.E. Bonner, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Handle with Care tells a wonderful story of a shipped-out serviceman and his heartfelt letter's obstacles, struggles, near defeats, and eventual triumph to his young daughter thousands of miles away.
A feel-good tale, Handle with Care is a story for family members of all ages to share.
About the Author
R.E. Bonner is a first-time author whose first novel idea developed after seeing numerous news and television clips about soldiers reuniting with their loved ones after sacrifice and service.
Handle With Care is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2413-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/handle-with-care/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/handle-with-care/
