College Place, WA Author Publishes Religious Perspective
March 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAre You Sealed with the Seal of God?, a new book by Heidi Rau, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There are many views in the world today regarding what people think the seal of God is. Are You Sealed with the Seal of God? focuses on a biblical view of the seal of God and why it cannot be some of the more traditional views many people believe today.
Written in an easy-to-understand language, Heidi emphasizes the importance of the seal of God, as it determines who is saved and who is not at the coming of Jesus. Those who are not sealed will be deceived into obtaining the mark of the beast and will be eternally lost. It is vital that we are sealed now, before the coming deception that will deceive the whole world. Heidi's ultimate goal is for readers to understand what the seal of God is and take the necessary steps to be sealed before it is too late. Are you sealed with the seal of God?
About the Author
Heidi Rau and her husband are active members in the ministry of their church. They have two daughters and two little Maltese dogs. Heidi graduated from Walla Walla College with a BS degree in education and a minor in math and theology. She loves reading spiritual books and spending time studying God's word. In her spare time, she also enjoys learning to cook tasty, non-dairy dishes, gardening, and finding the answers to puzzling questions.
Are You Sealed with the Seal of God? is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1108-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/are-you-sealed-with-the-seal-of-god/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/are-you-sealed-with-the-seal-of-god/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
