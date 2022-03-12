Blue Grass, IA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Little Wiggly and the Six Flashers, a new book written by Lisa Neason and illustrated by Samantha Hilty, has been released by RoseDog Books.
THE ADVENTURES OF LITTLE WIGGLY AND THE SIX FLASHERS was written in memory of Lisa Neason's father who would tell her these short stories he made up before bedtime. This book is a compilation of the memories Neason has of the stories her father used to tell. With the help of her family, these stories are compiled and shared with the world to other young children who will hopefully love them as much as Lisa and her family have. Each chapter is a new adventure about a fish, Little Wiggly, navigating the water and all the underground creatures that come along with his environment.
About the Author
Lisa Neason is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, and spent most of her life in Michigan and currently lives in Blue Grass, Iowa, with her husband, Kelly. The adventures in the stories are places in Michigan and bring in other parts of her life, including her dog, Riley. In Neason's spare time, she enjoys golf and painting and spending time with her new granddaughter, Giuliana She has a degree in psychology and has worked in human resources for the past thirty years.
About the Illustrator
Originally from outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Samantha Hilty is a graphic designer and art director residing in Queens, New York. She received a BA in advertising from Temple University before beginning her professional career in New York City in 2017. Hilty has been awarded for her design and advertising work from five different award competitions, respectively. In her spare time, Hilty likes to watch movies, cuddle with her two cats, travel to new cities, and improve her design skills with passion projects. Follow her on Instagram (@samhiltydesign) for updates on her design work.
The Adventures of Little Wiggly and the Six Flashers is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7386-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-little-wiggly-and-the-six-flashers/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-adventures-of-little-wiggly-and-the-six-flashers/
