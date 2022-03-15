Kendall Park, NJ Author Publishes Educational Guide
March 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEthical Decision-Making: For Home or School Study, a new book by William Roufberg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ethical Decision-Making combines ethical studies with short skits in order for students to roleplay different scenarios and learn to develop a heightened sense of moral reasoning to make the most ethical decisions in their day-to-day life. With a strong sense of morality and ethics, students will also learn more about themselves, who they are, what they believe, how they come to their decisions and why. Beginning with a well-outlined guide to the history of ethics and definitions and differences between ethical and nonethical, moral and immoral, Roufberg provides a strong foundation for students to get the most out of the roleplaying exercises and to carry their new sense of morality and ethics well into adulthood.
About the Author
William Roufberg is ninety-five years old and currently retired after teaching history at Princeton Highschool for thirty years and then spending twenty-three years teaching at Rutgers University. Previous to teaching, he was a Navy signalman in World War II for two and a half years. He and his wife enjoy spending their time traveling all across the world.
Ethical Decision-Making: For Home or School Study is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7303-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ethical-decision-making-for-home-or-school-study/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ethical-decision-making/
