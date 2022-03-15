Windsor, CO Author Publishes Fiction Novel
March 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLogan Afire, a new book by R.L. Sherman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Logan Atchley, once a beloved teacher and wrestling coach, has been acting different lately: unexplained mood swings, a drinking problem, an unexplained limp… Perhaps all symptoms that could be explained away by age. But things are hardly as simple as that.
Logan Afire is a character study of one man's struggle between darkness and light, proving that no person is simply "good" or "bad," but rather, an amalgamation of our interactions with both.
Follow along on Instagram @logan_afire for more updates!
About the Author
R.L. Sherman has worn many hats throughout his life: carpenter, ranch-hand, owner and operator of a fencing construction business, pro-boxer, football and wrestling coach, substitute teacher, salesman, and cook. He enjoys spending time with his dog, Bessie, who is his best friend.
Spiritually, Sherman's life has been a search for truth. He is a great admirer of Gandhi, Jesus, and Muhamed Ali-all who were true to their beliefs, even when their beliefs weren't popular.
Logan Afire is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-3090-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/logan-afire/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/logan-afire/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us