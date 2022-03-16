WHIRC receives UL listing for 29th straight year

WH International Response Center (WHIRC) recently received its Underwriter's Laboratories (UL) listing as a Central Monitoring Station for the 29th straight year, dating back to 1994. This means WHIRC has met or exceeded quality, safety and training standards set by UL. WHIRC is committed to exceeding UL's standards to ensure continuity of quality service to its customers."At WHIRC, we're more than alarm monitoring," said WHIRC Business Manager Ashley Raisanen. "We provide collaborative solutions and reliable support for 24/7 monitoring."To learn more, visit WHIRC's website at whirc.com or call (800) 858-7811.WHIRC is a leading national central station monitoring partner for residential and commercial security, alarm, video and personal emergency response system dealers. WHIRC's headquarters are located in Rockford, Minn.