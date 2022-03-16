Apple Valley, CA Author Publishes Thrilling Sequel
March 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBLACK HEART'S END, a new book by Jamie Reynolds, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In this continuation of The Black Heart, we find Janie and Lolly each deciding on their own personal tactic in searching for information regarding the death of Lolly's mother, Mandy. Now, we see two young women drawn to separate and unknown territories as sources for their efforts. Each have their own motives and will have to use new and different methods to retrieve their desired information. Lolly is pulled to her mother's roots in Mexico, while Janie is pulled northward in California-where Mandy and her family had relocated and spent more than several years prior to the abrupt end to her young life. Both women are certain there will be more than a few who knew Mandy in either location, and someone may have a hint or definitive information regarding her death.
Janie has also learned that Mandy's fiancé has been incarcerated as a suspect. In Janie's mind, she still believes there is a good reason that her black heart necklace, gifted from Alex, points to evidence of his guilt; however, her necklace is missing.
BLACK HEART'S END revolves around Janie's and Lolly's painstaking travels and meetings with some who provide assistance and others who obstruct their path and approach with complications and danger. Will Janie and/or Lolly gain any perspectives and survive their personal treks…?
About the Author
Author Jamie Reynolds resides in Southern California and is looking forward to writing a third book to the story of The Black Heart.
BLACK HEART'S END is a 304-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-476-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/black-hearts-end/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/black-hearts-end/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
