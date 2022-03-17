Arlington, TX Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
March 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Call of the Supernatural, a new book by Phoenix Snow, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After beating up the king's son and having to flee from her homeland, Natalie Phoenix Ember embarks on a journey that leads her to the discovery that she is the most rare and powerful shifter in the world. Her heritage having been kept secret from her all her life, she now learns she is a descendent of the original royal family, and she must team up with the royal Julian family in order to defeat the cruel and tyrannical King Black and gain back her rightful position on the throne.
About the Author
Phoenix Snow lives in Arlington, Texas with her mother, sister, three brothers, two dogs, and her cat. She has a passion for reading and has fulfilled her dream of publishing her first book.
The Call of the Supernatural is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4241-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-call-of-the-supernatural/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-call-of-the-supernatural/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
