Joplin, MO Author Publishes Memoir
March 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPlan X, a new book by Brian Mora, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What happens in the first year after you survive a major catastrophe? If you survive an event like a hurricane, a cyclone, an earthquake… or, in this case, a deadly tornado, Plan X could give you insights on what to expect as changes happen suddenly.
You could learn to understand the author's own story and experiences. You could learn about greater understanding of yourself, your community, your neighbours, and others. You may achieve greater goals you had long hoped to reach. You could learn great lessons about faith… honour… mercy… respect… love… empathy… rebuilding… success… and life itself. You may meet idols you have adored for years, new leaders in institutions you were once active in, family and friends from your past, new neighbours and leaders who put their faith in you, and many more.
About the Author
Brian Mora is an inventory auditor who commutes from his home in Joplin, Missouri to various locations throughout America for his work. He cares for an old age pensioner mother and six cats at home. He has been noted for his interest in diverse activities such as music, model railroading, classic TV programmes, gardening, carpentry, politics, religion, hockey, football, lacrosse, baseball, and women's physique arts.
Plan X is a 190-page paperback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7334-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/plan-x/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/plan-x/
