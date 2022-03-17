Marietta, PA Author Publishes Book of Spiritual Self Improvement

× Email Edward Fleming

Tending Your Own Garden:The Absolute Necessity Of Personal Piety, a new book by Dr. Ed Fleming.While having private devotions in October 2018, I came across a verse in Song of Solomon 1:6. God's Spirit spoke very powerfully to me on that day. Being a person who loves to be busy serving in ministry (i.e., tending others' gardens), I had forgotten the importance of "tending my own garden," (i.e., remembering the priority of personal piety, or holiness). I confessed my sin that day and am seeking to keep a guard over my soul. At the same time, I was praying about a topic for a pastors' conference in South Africa in June 2019. The Holy Spirit confirmed that what was necessary in my life could be a challenge and blessing to other pastors. The night before I left to return to the USA, two of the pastors at that conference encouraged me to put the material in book form. Tending Your Own Garden is the fruit of their encouragement.About the AuthorEd has been married for 48 years and has four children and 11 grandchildren. Having served as a bivocational pastor for 50 years, he earned a bachelor's degree from Washington Bible College and a master's, D.Min. and Th.D. from Andersonville Theological Seminary. He has led or participated in more than 25 short-term mission trips worldwide, being involved in training pastors in six countries. A graduate of and mentor and lecturer for the C.S. Lewis Institute of Central PA, Ed does pulpit supply as God opens doors, and serves as a part-time missionary with ABWE. He represented Barnabas Aid nationwide, informing churches and other organizations about the incredible work Barnabas Aid is doing to serve the persecuted church. In his spare time Ed is a substitute teacher and mentor of men.Tending Your Own Garden: The Absolute Necessity Of Personal Piety is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $12.95 (Hardback $22.95, eBook $8.50). The ISBN is 978-1-0980-8410-3. The book can be purchased on Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Apple Books. You can see a book trailer for Tending Your Own Garden on Youtube.