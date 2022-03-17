Nichols, IA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDaisy Goes Home, a new book by Jolean McGowan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Daisy Goes Home is about a bunny that doesn't quite fit in with everyone else around her. She wonders why she is different and is sad, but she ends up with a family in a new home and realizes it's okay to be different and is happy to have a place she belongs. Readers will learn that there's a place for everyone, and we are all special in our own way.
Daisy Goes Home is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2554-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/daisy-goes-home/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/daisy-goes-home/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us