Jonesboro, GA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
March 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIs It Me?, a new book by Tiffany M. Randall, has been released by RoseDog Books.
How can someone be with someone else if they do not know themselves? You want the fairy tale life that you have always dreamed of, but most importantly someone to share it with. You fail sometimes or even think you're winning with someone, but then that too fails. You start to lose hope that you will find someone to spend the rest of your life with or that someone you cannot stop thinking about. Sometimes it seems far away and sometimes it has been right in front of your face and you just keep overlooking them. You ask yourself IS IT ME? Am I not doing something right? How come my friends have someone but not me? Then you think, do I even know myself before I try throwing myself out there to someone else. It is all about knowing who you are, so you do know what to look for and not just chasing a hopeless dream. When you figure out who you are, the odds are endless.
About the Author
Tiffany M. Randall is a single parent of two children. She is a certified Veteran as well as an upcoming inventor. Always trying to further her education receiving her bachelor's degree in Web Design, one of her next educational adventures, accompanied by her Associates Degree in Graphic Design. Randall started her writing career in September of 2017 by writing "Is It Me?" making this book one of many as she pursues her writing career. There will be a part two to "Is It Me?" titled "Chapter 24: BD" and release date will be announced prior. She resides in Georgia, but is originally from Salisbury, Maryland on the Eastern Shore where she lived for 29 years. One of her favorite sayings is "Life is what you make it, and you can't make nothing from nothing so enjoy life, but don't waste it". -Tiffany M. Randall-
Is It Me? is a 134-page hardback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-474-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/is-it-me/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/is-it-me/
