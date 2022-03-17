Winter Garden, FL Author Publishes Philosophical Book
March 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Secret of Life, of Death, and of What Follows, a new book by Emmett A. Starks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Secret of Life, of Death, and of What Follows is a thought-provoking analysis of age-old questions, an explanation of why we do what we do, and the answer to the question "Where do we go from here?" This book is an uncomplicated review of puzzling philosophical theories about life and death, and the author proposes unique answers to what happens to our souls after we pass on.
The Secret of Life, of Death, and of What Follows is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7119-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-secret-of-life-of-death-and-of-what-follows/
