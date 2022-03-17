The year of battery cell technology: CUSTOMCELLS expects massive growth in 2022

– With 150 employees, new production lines and innovative technologies for battery cell production, CUSTOMCELLS, one of the leading companies in the development and series production of state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery cells, is pushing ahead at full speed with its plans for growth in 2022. The group of companies is drastically expanding its production and development capacities.At its Itzehoe site, the company is building a new, production-related research and development facility for High Throughput Experimentation (HTE). In HTE, different parameters and materials are varied simultaneously. "This will enable us to identify new materials even faster and thus drive the development of specific battery cells for our customers," says Leopold König, co-founder and CEO of CUSTOMCELLS. In addition, the company is establishing an in-house development line for solid-state batteries and expanding its production facilities. CUSTOMCELLS will therefore remain true to its project-driven approach and openly position itself as a technology supplier for cell manufacturers from all over the world. For its own customers, this goes hand in hand with two promises: permanent renewal and consistently high quality.At the Tübingen site, expansion is progressing for the production of battery cells with which CUSTOMCELLS enables its customers to fly electrically – for example, through the use of battery cells in drones or flying taxis. Overall, the company sees the e-Aviation sector as one of its key growth drivers and can already rely on established customer relationships in this area.In addition, digital products related to battery cells are being developed at Tübingen, while the construction of the Cellforce Group's production facility in neighboring Reutlingen is also being driven forward at this site. The Cellforce Group is a joint venture between CUSTOMCELLS and Porsche AG.The number of employees at CUSTOMCELLS and its subsidiaries is expected to grow by 30 percent this year."2022 will be the year of battery cell technology – and we are ready for it," says Torge Thönnessen, co-founder and CEO of CUSTOMCELLS. "Thanks to the course we have set in recent years, we can consistently continue on our path from lab-scale developer to series production and offer our customers services along the entire value chain. Whether design, prototyping, cell sample series or production start-up including in-house or external set-up of micro- and gigafactories, our comprehensive industry and technology know-how in the development and production of high-performance battery cells makes us the natural partner for a world in transition."At the beginning of the year, CUSTOMCELLS launched a digitalization team that is working on the use of automated data processing and artificial intelligence (AI) in battery cell production. CUSTOMCELLS remains a pacesetter for technological transformation, which is more important than ever in times of rising energy prices. The Group was able to significantly increase the order value of its projects in 2021 compared to the previous year, and once again further deepen relationships with its existing customers.Technologically, CUSTOMCELLS has continued to upgrades and, among other things, has made progress in the use of high-capacity active materials such as silicon (SI) and particularly nickel-rich lithium-nickel-cobalt-manganese oxides (NCM). The company has strengthened production for these materials with new and efficient dry room technology, and a modernisation of the production facilities that process these particularly sensitive materials will enable it to produce even more powerful battery cells."We work independently and walk the path together with our respective project customers. Our answers to our customers' challenges are as individual as our customers themselves. By continuously expanding our technologies, we are able to deliver state-of-the-art solutions for industry-specific requirements at all times," Thönnessen adds. "In doing so, we will continue to place people and holistic, sustainable management at the center of our growth in Germany in 2022."CUSTOMCELLS® is a leading company in the development and series production of state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery cells. Based on flexible manufacturing concepts and state-of-the-art research and production facilities, CUSTOMCELLS® develops and produces high-tech solutions in the field of electrodes, electrolytes, battery cells and battery modules - tailored to the respective requirement profile of its customers.