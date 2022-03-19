Crossville, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
March 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBella's ABC Adventures, a new book by Nicole Linares-Battista, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Take a tour through the alphabet in Bella's ABC Adventures, where learning is fun, alliterative, rhyming, and filled with descriptive words, and where A stands for more than just "apple"!
About the Author
Nicole Linares-Battista loves reading more than anything in the world, for it allowed her to go places she couldn't physically visit-real or imagined!-because reading can open doors to other worlds. She believes that through expanding our minds, we can visit so many beautiful places, and encouraged her children to learn to read early. With Bella's ABC Adventures, she hopes to pass along this passion to other young readers as well.
Bella's ABC Adventures is a 40-page hardcover with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4327-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/bellas-abc-adventures/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us