Helena, MT Author Publishes Personal Essay Collection
March 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWords Matter, a new book by Robert Byrum, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Words leave a lasting impression on us that greatly exceeds their dictionary definition. Words Matter explores the significance of words through a collection of short stories, essays, and quotations that reveal serious thought, emotion, and laughter. The collection covers a wide variety of subjects, including philosophy, climate, our animal friends, and all the things that make life beautiful.
About the Author
Robert Byrum was born in San Diego, California in 1930. He is a veteran of the Korean War. He has a degree in Structural Engineering and worked in engineering for over thirty years. After retiring in 1990, Byrum and his wife moved to Helena, Montana, where they reside today.
Words Matter is a 102-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7155-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/words-matter/
