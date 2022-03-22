Ryegate, VT Authors Publish Children's Book
March 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Appreciate Your Resilience, a new book by Clarissa and Casey Kendall, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Appreciate Your Resilience encourages and reminds children that although they have lost out on opportunities during the pandemic, they are supported, loved, and appreciated.
About the Author
Clarissa is a wife, business owner, and homeschool mother to four children, with one on the way. In her free time, she enjoys kayaking, boating, gardening, biking, walking, and cross-country skiing. Being an avid lover of children's books, Clarissa ran a summer story hour program at her local apple orchard for nine years. She loves being able to share her love of literacy with the children in her community.
Casey absolutely loves to draw and write. She has always dreamed of being an author, and can almost always be found with her head in a book. Her current obsession is the Harry Potter Series. She also loves to dance, run, horseback ride, swim, and play the piano, ukulele, and guitar.
I Appreciate Your Resilience is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4059-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-appreciate-your-resilience/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-appreciate-your-resilience/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
