Kingsland, GA Author Publishes European History Book
March 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMonarch's Gambit, a new book by Constance M Knepp-Holt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Monarch's Gambit is a detailed account of the behind-the-scenes events that surrounded and fueled the 123-year "chess game" between Spain and the Tudor dynasty. As this work thoroughly demonstrates, these events did not just affect the key players of the monarchs but also filtered down to the commoners, and even crossed oceans.
About the Author
Constance M Knepp-Holt spent the majority of her youth living in England, Germany, Virginia, and South Carolina because her father was in the Air Force. Knepp-Holt is a U.S. Navy veteran, as is her husband of twenty-five years with whom she has three grown children. They reside in the corner of southeast Georgia in a quaint historic little town. There, Knepp-Holt manages and designs sets for a local Playhouse which was originally a train engine maintenance building built in 1935.
When not at work, Knepp-Holt enjoys tending to her formal gardens, spending time with her family, sketching, and writing. She loves to travel and experience new things.
Monarch's Gambit is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7139-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/monarchs-gambit/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/monarchs-gambit/
