ESC to Showcase Innovative Critical Environment HVAC/R, AHU and Accutrol Air Values at CMPX 2022
March 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News[Toronto, ON] – The mechanical industry's most game-changing products, applications, information, and innovations will be on display at CMPX 2022 on March 23 - 25 at The Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
This will proudly include the team at Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC), one of Canada's critical environment HVAC/R and controls leaders. They will be attending CMPX 2022 and showcasing their Industry 4.0 AHUs, airflow measurement and control solutions.
"Our clients are really excited about our smartHEPA and our industry 4.0 AHU and controls.. Our SmartHEPA Fan Filter Module is ideal for any cleanroom setting, particularly ones with space limitations. It's physically less than 16" with a pre-filter, and can be as low as 2" top clearance." said Vern Solomon, Founder – Innovator at ESC.
"At the same time, our innovative AHUs are efficient, simple and customized to your unique environment and processes. They're already making an appreciable difference for our clients in the most demanding industries."
CMPX has been jointly produced by HRAI and CIPH for the benefit of the mechanicals industry since 1972. Held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, it remains one of North America's largest trade shows for the mechanicals and plumbing industry. It's THE event for industry professionals who want one-on-one access to the latest information and hands-on opportunities to come face-to-face with tomorrow's trends.
Through various workshops, seminars, and networking events, this year's expo promises to help you:
"We're also excited to talk about the Accutrol Air Valves. As their official Ontario partner, we've seen firsthand how these sustainable critical environment airflow control and airflow measurement technologies can perform in the most heavily regulated industries," said Aaron Styles, CEO of ESC.
"The award-winning Fume Hood Control System significantly simplifies the start-up, operation, and modification of VAV fume hoods. It allows our clients to easily set up and change the fume hood configuration without complicated manuals or wasted time."
About CMPX
No show in Canada compares with CMPX - over 500 exhibitors representing all the products, the innovations, the applications, and the information that really define the mechanicals and Plumbing industry today.
There are plenty of new products, emerging technologies throughout the show and the show's popular Learning Forum - the place for a solid lineup of programs on the latest trends, the newest applications and up-to-the-minute regulations.
About Environmental Systems Corporation
ESC provides an integrated approach to Cleanrooms that helps your business grow into the future. Whether you need a full-service team or an integrated partner, ESC can provide the solution for your Critical Environment.
You need more than a Pre-Designed / Catalog Cleanroom.
We understand that you want to be confident your Cleanroom / Critical Environment is the right fit so your company can grow and lead in your industry. In order to do that you need a team of partners that will assist you to Discover, Diagnose, Design, Build, and Deliver the right, high-quality environment that fits your company's future and mission.
That's why for almost 40 years, we've helped hundreds of customers like you in over 20 different industries invest in the right Critical Environment solution to confidently move their dreams forward through three vertically integrated pillars.
Cleanrooms: Working with architecture and engineering teams, we design and develop process-specific layouts for your Critical Environment and bring them to life using the ALUMA1 wall and ceiling systems.
Critical Environment HVAC/R: Our team of experienced technicians and mechanical engineers design custom HVAC/R systems to meet your Critical Environment requirements.
Integration: Our team integrates SMART Industry 4.0 technology to ensure that you are always in control of your Critical Environment with clear historical reporting.
Contact Information
Chris Adams
Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC)
