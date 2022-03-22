Lyons, NY Author Publishes Novel
March 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn Back of the Shamrock, a new book by Doug Lowe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
East Durham, a small Irish resort town in upstate New York, was the backdrop to an innocent childhood for a tight-knit group of friends.
From sledding adventures in the winter to endless summers at the ball field in back of the Shamrock, Frazer, Doc, Ranker, Whiz, and more shared childhood, adolescence, and young adulthood experiences that shaped who they became as men.
As the boys become men and eventually go their separate ways, a tragedy brings them together once again and reveals the true strength of their lifelong bond and their unyielding loyalty to one another.
About the Author
Doug Lowe resides in Lyons, New York, where he enjoys writing, working crossword puzzles, landscaping his property, and spending time with his three children and six grandchildren.
Doug spent much of his later professional life working as a set designer and builder for nearly twenty musicals and plays held at Lyons High School and the surrounding areas. He also managed the stage crew for the musicals, acted in several plays for regional civic groups and, for many years, traveled around western New York with an improv group.
In Back of the Shamrock is a 392-page hardcover with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4281-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/in-back-of-the-shamrock/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us