LUMAS and artist Paolo Pettigiani launch photo artwork for fundraising campaign globally #standwithukraine

- Art is a universal language between humans – regardless of who we are or where we come from. LUMAS has partnered with the photographer and art director Paolo Pettigiani to speak out against the appalling war in Ukraine, through the medium of photography. Together, they have launched a fundraising campaign to support the lifesaving work of Doctors without Borders in Ukraine.„The Long Pursuit of Peace" is a work created by Pettigiani at short notice in response to the crisis. Through his use high-contrast primary colors, the artist has crafted a surreal and moving artwork, which directly serves a worthy cause."This picture represents the hard road that lies ahead for Ukrainians, as they hope to regain a peaceful existence," said Pettigiani. I photographed the landscape using a specially-converted infrared camera, before editing the colors to represent the Ukrainian flag. My aim was to raise awareness and generate support for the people of Ukraine."Renowed for his infrared photography, the artist's style has been likened to the evocative works of documentary photographer Richard Mosse. Many of Pettigiani's previous works have also been published as limited-edition LUMAS prints.The international art platform LUMAS and its partners are actively using their global reach to motivate as many art galleries and e-commerce brands as possible to engage in social activism, while the award-winning photo lab and printing studio WhiteWall Media has offered to print the edition for free. 100% of the proceeds from "The Long Pursuit of Peace" will be donated directly and in full to the international NGO Ärtze ohne Grenzen e.V. (Doctors without Borders). These donations will enable emergency medical attention for those wounded by the war, as well as treatments and care for pregnant women and the chronically ill.„Our team has been working non-stop to ready the release of this artwork in the shortest possible time," said LUMAS Managing Director Marc Alexander Ullrich. "We are proud to donate to Doctors Without Borders. We have been admirers of the organization for many years, and are impressed at how efficiently they operate, due to their low administrative costs. By purchasing a print, people will directly fund the essential medical care Doctors Without Borders provide – care that is needed now more than ever. In addition, they will receive a small work of art to hang on their wall, a fitting way to show solidarity with the people in Ukraine. We also hope that other companies will see this release as an opportunity to work directly with us to improve the situation."Like many other businesses and artists worldwide, LUMAS and Paolo Pettigiani are making a statement in the name of peace, and the belief that health and safety are human rights. Basing the fundraising campaign around the motto "The Long Pursuit of Peace", LUMAS and Pettigiani are directly providing help to those who need it most. Together, they call for solidarity with Ukraine. #standwithukraineTitel: „The Long Pursuit of Peace"Year: 2022Dimensions: 21 x 28 cmOpen EditionSelling Price: $ 65All documents can be downloaded here: https://office.masali.de/index.php/s/50FN3GMDPwmJH72