Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Book on Growing One's Congregation
March 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Guide for Pastors, Leaders, and Congregations", a new book by Dr. Clinton Craig Hoggard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"A Guide for Pastors, Leaders, and Congregations" How to Grow a Congregation Spiritually and in Number through Preaching is just that: a study in how to grow congregations through preaching, addressing such challenges as:
By interviewing church goers, those who used to attend church, and church leadership at Vine Memorial Baptist Church, all of whom provided up close and personal information that speaks directly to the problems facing many congregations today, Hoggard was able to provide meaningful solutions to these issues and more.
About the Author
Dr. Clinton Craig Hoggard is a community activist, dedicated to fighting against racism and racial injustice. His special interest is seeking Justice for African Americans, blacks, persons of color, and all humankind through writing and speaking. Ultimately, he seeks to become a servant for the United States of America as a Senator. His book, "A Guide for Pastors, Leaders, and Congregations." was written and authored out of his Doctoral Dissertation and project conducted at Vine Memorial Baptist Church.
Hoggard comes from a large family composed of eight brothers and four sisters. His hobbies include reading various writings and books, watching documentaries, (history) action movies and MSNBC, swimming, working out, playing basketball, jogging, cooking, gardening, spending time with God, spending time with his family.
"A Guide for Pastors, Leaders, and Congregations" is a 100-page hardcover with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4168-2It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-guide-for-pastors-leaders-and-congregations-how-to-grow-a-congregation-spiritually/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
