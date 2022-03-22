Ukraine +++ Doctors Without Borders +++ NOMOS Glashütte
March 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsIn Ukraine, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has now begun supplying clinics with medicines and medical supplies. It is a "humanitarian race against time", says Anja Wolz, who is currently working for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Lviv, Ukraine. More here.
At NOMOS Glashütte, we only manufacture watches, but for the past decade, we have been working with the Nobel Prize-winning aid organization that provides aid to people in need around the world. And we make watches that support Doctors Without Borders: Tangibly, with monetary support. Funds are not earmarked, which provide the greatest possible flexibility for those who help.
Hence, we not only wish to share with you the latest news from MSF, but also the latest NOMOS model, Tangente 38 - 50 ans de Médecins Sans Frontières, which we created to mark 50 years of Doctors Without Borders. Like all NOMOS watches for Doctors Without Borders, it is characterized by a red twelve. 100 euros from each watch goes to helping the people in Ukraine, along with many other crisis regions around the world. Alternatively, you can donate directly: Donate now.
Contact Information
Alexa Montag
NOMOS Glashütte
+49 35053 404-481
